Saturdays are for the Seniors: New Haven's Donovynn Lewis

Cold front pushed a few spotty showers to the region late saturday morning.

An isolated passing shower will be possible saturday 3 afternoon and saturdays are for the seniors..

Last week, we started a new segment here on fox 55 where we recognize local senior athletes whose seasons were cut short or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak..we began with churbusco basketball player hunter pelich..tonight, petar hood honors another high school hooper in new haven's donovynn lewis..

Narr: admittedly, donovynn lewis didn't have the highest expectations for himself when he walked through new haven's doors in the fall of 2016..

Donovynn lewis: "i didn't 3 think i would be this good of a player coming in as a freshman.

I just thought i would be average."narr: turns out, he was wrong in that regard..?nat pop- crowd cheers?

Lewis: "looking back on it, i feel like i had a pretty great career being a new haven bulldog."?nat pop- crowd cheers?narr: yeah, lewis has been anything but average.

As a senior, he put up over 15 points per game on his way to being named first team all-ne8.

And in the postseason, lewis kicked his game into a different gear, leading his 'dogs to their first sectional title since 2017.lewis: "i just knew that every time i had the ball in my hands, it mattered.

Every time i was on defense, it mattered.

My mindset was just not wanting to lose, wanting to make every shot, grab every rebound.

I just didn't want to lose."narr: and he didn't.

Although lewis and his fellow senors won't get a chance to compete for a regional championship, donovynn does get to hold his head high knowing he went out a winner.

Lewis: "all the hard work we put in during the summer and during the season, it all paid off.

We said in our group chat... in our eyes, we're state champions, because we really don't know what we could have done and the run we could have made.

It lot to us."

Narr: and although his high school career may be over, his playing days are from done.

Lewis says he plans on suiting up somewhere at the college level in the fall..?nat pop- crowd cheers?in fort wayne, petar hood, fox 55 sports..

Sticking with