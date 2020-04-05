Walmart Limits Number of Customers in Stores 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:21s - Published Walmart Limits Number of Customers in Stores Walmart has announced limitations to the number of customers in its stores at any given time. Leslie Marin reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸BJ💚💙💛🧡❤️💜🖤🤍🤎 RT @Lowcountry1Girl: Worlds Largest Retailer Limits Shoppers. WalMart will limit the number of customers in a store at one time: 5 custome… 16 minutes ago Krys Walmart Limits Number of Customers in Stores https://t.co/bKKNP8tkRT via @YouTube 1 hour ago Diane MAGA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Worlds Largest Retailer Limits Shoppers. WalMart will limit the number of customers in a store at one time: 5 cust… https://t.co/we4o3ga96l 2 hours ago Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 COVID-19 UPDATE: Walmart Limits Number of Customers Who Can Be Inside Stores at One Time https://t.co/V7XtJkZiJU 3 hours ago foreverkath62 @wsbtv @GovKemp THIS WOULD B FINE IF GRIFFIN SPALDING COUNTY GA #WALMART COULD STOCK ENOUGH FOR THE 4 COUNTIES IT M… https://t.co/iTdxf1xOr7 3 hours ago