Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Queen’s historic speech in full

The Queen’s historic speech in full

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:12s - Published < > Embed
The Queen’s historic speech in full

The Queen’s historic speech in full

The Queen has delivered a historic address to the nation from Windsor Castle, aiming to lift the nation’s resolve during the coronavirus lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star The Queen’s historic coronavirus TV speech in FULL as she addresses Commonwealth in crisis https://t.co/AmKqu9nOAo 11 minutes ago

robertcourts

Robert Courts MP #StayHomeSaveLives A historic, stirring speech from our Queen: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure,… https://t.co/gbcW06JNkm 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.