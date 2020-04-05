Queen addresses nation on coronavirus crisis

In a rare televised speech to the nation and the Commonwealth, the Queen has urged people to show strength during the coronavirus crisis.

Her Majesty said she hopes that the "attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.” The monarch also paid tribute to key workers and NHS staff fighting the virus on the COVID-19 frontline.

Report by Blairm.

