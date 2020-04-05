Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen addresses nation on coronavirus crisis

Queen addresses nation on coronavirus crisis

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 04:23s - Published < > Embed
Queen addresses nation on coronavirus crisis

Queen addresses nation on coronavirus crisis

In a rare televised speech to the nation and the Commonwealth, the Queen has urged people to show strength during the coronavirus crisis.

Her Majesty said she hopes that the "attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.” The monarch also paid tribute to key workers and NHS staff fighting the virus on the COVID-19 frontline.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TookztaCherry

TC stay​ home​ เถอะ RT @AJENews: LIVE: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II addresses the nation over #coronavirus. Follow latest #COVID19 updates here: https://t.co… 2 seconds ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News ITV NEWS - The Queen's speech in full as she addresses nation amid coronavirus outbreak | ITV News https://t.co/7Ii4JSz1jF 23 seconds ago

einzbern_tweet

囚牛 RT @bennyjohnson: Queen Elizabeth II Addresses the Nation Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak in the UK. https://t.co/u2T1zdtH3b 2 minutes ago

MAGAUSAPatriot

LegallyJ4USA ⚖ 🛡🚔™️ RT @OnlyKathy43210: Queen Elizabeth II addresses UK in rare public broadcast amid coronavirus. I’m sure #MeghanMarkle’s address to the nati… 2 minutes ago

XGuoforWaterloo

Xiaoming Guo RT @CGTNEurope: WATCH AGAIN: Queen Elizabeth II addresses the nation over the coronavirus outbreak in a pre-recorded message. https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

beccactaylor

Becca Taylor - watch a boxset save a life Better days will return, says Her Majesty, as she addresses the nation and the Commonwealth https://t.co/J6jOQPBpPh 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.