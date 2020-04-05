Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment

Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment

Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment

Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on broadcast and cable news on Sunday.

According to Business Insider, he warned this week could be the "saddest week of most Americans' lives." However, he refused to weigh in on the governors of nine states who haven't ordered residents to stay at home.

Comparing the upcoming weeks to the attack on Pearl Harbor and 9/11, Adams said governors had their citizens' best interests in mind.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Jadaa___

Jada RT @CNN: The US surgeon general says this week will be the "hardest and the saddest" of the pandemic for most Americans, comparing it to Pe… 1 minute ago

diamactive2001

Elizabeth Diamond RT @BreitbartNews: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said the next week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States would be "our… 1 minute ago

mgrant76308

Mark Grant U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said the next week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States would be… https://t.co/IFIhoEoZit 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.