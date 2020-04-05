Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Las Vegas neighbors get creative with social distancing Easter egg hunt

Las Vegas neighbors get creative with social distancing Easter egg hunt

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Las Vegas neighbors get creative with social distancing Easter egg hunt

Las Vegas neighbors get creative with social distancing Easter egg hunt

On Las Vegas valley community is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop their Easter activities.

Their neighborhood Easter egg hunt was canceled due to the pandemic, but neighbors got creative and found a way to keep people safe while having fun.

"Everyone get together to draw an Easter egg color and put it on your windows," said Vegas valley mom Bailey Serrano.

"Then, when the kids are out and you are doing your walk you do a social distancing Easter egg hunt."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Las Vegas neighbors get creative with social distancing Easter egg hunt

NEW THIS MORNING.ONE VALLEY COMMUNITY ISN'TLETTING THE CORONAVIRUS STOPTHEIR EASTER ACTIVITIES.THE NEIGHBORHOOD EASTER EGGHUNT WAS CANCELLED DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.BUT THEN...NEIGHBORS GOTCREATIVE AND FOUND AWAY AROUNDIT TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE AND THEKIDS HAVING FUN.BAILEY SERRANO MOM 131 EVERYONEGET TOGETHER DRAW AN EASTEREGG COLOR AND PUT IT IN YOURWINDOWS.SO THEN THEN WHEN THE KIDS AREOUT AND YOU ARE DOING YOUR WALKYOU DO SOCIAL DISTANCING EASTEREGG HUNT141AS YOU CAN SEE SOME NEIGHBORSALSO BROUGHT OUT THE DECORATIONBRINGING SOME HOLIDAY CHEER TOTHE COMMUNITY.--VONE VALLEY NEIGHBORHOOD ISPRACTICING SOCIAL




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.