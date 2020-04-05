U.S. Braces: 'Hardest, Saddest' Week, Some Churches Defy Orders

(Reuters) - The United States enters one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana, but a few governors still resisted issuing stay-at-home orders and a handful of churches held large Palm Sunday services.

New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that, for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases.