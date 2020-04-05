Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Briefing Of Response In NYC now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 52:38s - Published Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Briefing Of Response In NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that New York City now has a enough medical supplies to make it through the middle of the week, roughly. 0

