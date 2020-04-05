Scotland's chief medical officer resigns for not adhering to social distancing advice now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published Scotland's chief medical officer resigns for not adhering to social distancing advice Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home. 0

