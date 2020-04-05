Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Social distancing while horseback riding in Las Vegas valley

Social distancing while horseback riding in Las Vegas valley

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Social distancing while horseback riding in Las Vegas valley

Social distancing while horseback riding in Las Vegas valley

One Las Vegas valley neighborhood is practicing social distancing -- on horseback.

Video was taken near Bradley and Whispering Sands in the north part of the valley.

Watch in the player above.

People who live there say they see this at least once a week -- and even more since the virus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Social distancing while horseback riding in Las Vegas valley

THIS IS IN THE NORTH PART OFTHE VALLEY NEAR BRADLEY ANDWHISPERING SANDS.PEOPLE WHO LIVE THERESAY...THEY SEE THIS AT LEASTONCE A WEEK....AND EVEN MORE SINCE THE VIRUSOUTBREAK.MOST BUSINESSES AND STORES ARECLOSED BUT THE GOLF




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.