Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised

British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:27s - Published < > Embed
British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised

British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised

Downing Street says Johnson admitted after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AbdulmuminiYau

Abdulmumin Zakariyyah RT @AJEnglish: Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised https://t.co/yvcZ2rEIbU 13 seconds ago

Lin_intheUK

Lotus seeds RT @TRTWorldNow: We report from London where British PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalised for Covid-19 https://t.co/z2yS437OgR 5 minutes ago

Leskorate

#MayJusticePrevail#🌏🌐 RT @MmuiWabatho: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson having trouble breathing and hospitalised due to COVID19. 6 minutes ago

LeeTaylor4L

LEE TAYLOR RT @vivafalastin: life comes at u FAST https://t.co/F46VD9sJfa 6 minutes ago

CileungsiRepost

Cileungsi Repost Downing Street says Johnson admitted after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 d @AJEnglish… https://t.co/g0873rT1LR 15 minutes ago

MmuiWabatho

Ota Benga British Prime Minister Boris Johnson having trouble breathing and hospitalised due to COVID19. 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.