New York City Bans Use Of Zoom For Online Public School Teaching

New York City Bans Use Of Zoom For Online Public School Teaching

New York City Bans Use Of Zoom For Online Public School Teaching

Online meeting platform Zoom has been plagued by privacy and security concerns in recent weeks.

As schools and other groups have moved online, they've experienced "Zoombombing" incidents, prompting warnings from the FBI.

Now, New York City teachers are banned from using Zoom for virtual teaching after the Department of Education cited safety and privacy concerns.

According to Business Insider, schools are instead being directed to use Microsoft Teams.

