Australian Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation into Coronavirus Cruise Ship Deaths 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published Australian Authorities Launch Criminal Investigation into Coronavirus Cruise Ship Deaths Australian authorities are blaming the Ruby Princess cruise ship for an explosion of coronavirus cases in Sydney. 0

Tweets about this ZackZackZack RT @WSJ: Australia is investigating whether the staff of a cruise ship docked in Sydney misled authorities about a coronavirus outbreak on… 2 hours ago Foreign Confidential #Australia police are investigating whether the staff of the Ruby Princess cruise ship misled authorities about a… https://t.co/JtjWRx6vHu 2 hours ago Giovanni Torre Federal & State authorities blamed each other for the cruise ship debacle linked to 600+ COVID-19 cases, now New So… https://t.co/AYG0oSXilB 7 hours ago MakeupStorePRO https://bit.ly/VIRUSKilla The first of many - Australian Police Launch Criminal Probe Over Coronavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Investigation… https://t.co/ap6op50eOE 8 hours ago