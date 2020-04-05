Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s tonight with light winds out of the southeast.

Clouds will be building overnight.

There is a chance of a few sprinkles or isolated rain showers Monday with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s away from the lake.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be strongly dependent on how far north a warm front lifts.

Some data has backed off the 60s, while some are still showing mid and upper 60s for the Fox Valley.

In either case, a risk of showers and thunderstorms will increase Tuesday evening.

Currently, the chance of severe storms will be located in Southern Wisconsin.

Some additional rain showers are expected Wednesday before cold air moves in with a secondary cold front.

Behind this front, temperatures will fall into the 40s Thursday with a rain snow mix potential.

Sunny skies are back Friday with highs in the mid and upper 40s.