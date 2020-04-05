Global  

Pandemic May Affect US Census Numbers, And Who Gets A Vaccine As A Result

The 2020 census is underway, but the COVID-19 pandemic may be messing up the count.

According to Business Insider, experts fear the pandemic could prevent an accurate count of the US population.

The government uses census data to allocate resources, such as a potential coronavirus vaccine.

An inaccurate census tally could lead to communities not getting the volume of vaccine they need.

You can respond to the census online now.

