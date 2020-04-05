Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friendship Baptist Church Stays Open For Palm Sunday Services Despite Coronavirus

Friendship Baptist Church Stays Open For Palm Sunday Services Despite Coronavirus

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Friendship Baptist Church Stays Open For Palm Sunday Services Despite Coronavirus

Friendship Baptist Church Stays Open For Palm Sunday Services Despite Coronavirus

As churches across the country turn to online services, Friendship Baptist Church in north Baltimore is still doing services in person.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimberlyWriter

Kimberly 🤦🏾‍♀️ RT @wjz: “This is Palm Sunday and Jesus didn’t go online when he entered into Jerusalem,” said Pastor Alwin Gwynn, whose church stayed open… 27 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore “This is Palm Sunday and Jesus didn’t go online when he entered into Jerusalem,” said Pastor Alwin Gwynn, whose chu… https://t.co/VeVvApqIqV 4 hours ago

WILKDOGG13

WILKDOGG52 Coronavirus Latest: As Other Churches Close, Friendship Baptist Church Stays Open For Palm Sunday Services… https://t.co/tkKzcOazy3 4 hours ago

ChristnNitemare

Christian Nightmares “This is Palm Sunday and Jesus didn’t go online when he entered into Jerusalem,” said Pastor Alwin Gwynn.… https://t.co/CjAKv8XWqw 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.