Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebraWinters28

Forever44 RT @AnnieYuTV: #BREAKING Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive Covid-19. Believed to be first known infection in an animal in U.S., federal off… 3 seconds ago

46nascargirl

lisa RT @WEWS: The tiger was infected by a person caring for it at the zoo. https://t.co/uIL0maKeKD 6 seconds ago

ivette1331

Ivette Calderon RT @Bogs4NY: 4 year old female Malayan Tiger at the Bronx Zoo tests positive for #covid19 ... 3 other tigers and 3 African lions also have… 6 seconds ago

MarkVoong

Mark Voong RT @business: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus in what’s believed to be the first known infection in an animal… 8 seconds ago

lls316

ls RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at New York City zoo https://t.co/CPNohAqY7s https://t.co/vTIVavVNK6 9 seconds ago

swmalazarte

sharland wilmar RT @gmanews: Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/OQcEF0d9yU 12 seconds ago

GarethFRSC

Gareth FRSC RT @ABC7: Malayan tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry cough https://t.co/UkquEs9Avr 14 seconds ago

Bototos

Ignacio Piñera Chadwick RT @NYDailyNews: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo contracted the coronavirus. https://t.co/mfmm2KdkdQ 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.