Jesse Ritka's 5pm Sunday Forecast Tonight will be mainly clear with temperatures close to freezing near the shore and upper 20s inland.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jesse Ritka's 5pm Sunday Forecast Jesse: GOOD SUNDAY AFTERNOON.THE SUN IS SHINING.WE HAVE A VIBRANT BLUE SKY AND ITHINK HALF OF MY NEIGHBORHOOD ISGRILLING.46 DEGREES FOR OUR HIGH TODAY.TYPICALLY THIS IS THE FIRST DAYOF THE YEAR WE START TO AVERAGE50 DEGREES FOR A HIGHTEMPERATURE.WE ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW THAT,ESPECIALLY AT THE LAKE.AWAY FROM THE LAKE,ITHSWARMER -- IT'S WARMER THERE.LOOK DOWN TO THE SOUTH AND WEST,THAT'S WHERE A WARM FRONT ISSETTLED.THAT WILL MOVE IN TOMORROWBRINGING US CLOUDS AND BRING US50s AND EVENTUALLY 60s ANDSOME OF US MAY SEE THE 70s.HERE THE WIND OFF THE LAKETHOUGH, RELATIVELY LIGHT.IT'S NICE EVEN OUT IN THESUNSHINE.46 IN MILWAUKEE.CHECK OUT FOND DU LAC, WATERTOWNAND MADISON AT 59 DEGREES.50 AT THE CHEBOYGAN AIRPORT.CHEBOYGAN PROPER, YOU ARE NOTQUITE THAT WARM.AS WE GO THROUGH THE REST OF THEEVENING INTO TOMORROW MORNING,THE WIND CONTINUES TO STAYLIGHT.WARM FRONT IS GETTING CLOSER.CLOUDS PUSH IN LATE TOMORROWMORNING.IT'S MOSTLY CLOUDY THROUGH MUCHOF THE DAY, BUT IT WILL STAYDRY.A CHANCE OF HIT OR MISS SHOWERSMONDAY NIGHTS.THEN WE GET TO YOUR TUESDAY,THAT WILL BE THE WARM FRONTTHAT'S SETTLING UP TO THE NORTH.THERE IS A SOUTHWESTERLY WIND BYTHE END OF THE DAY ON TUESDAYAND THAT WILL BUMP US UP TO THE60s AND 70s CLOSE TO THELAKE.IT WILL BE A WARMER DAY FOR USON TUESDAY BEFORE A COLD FRONTCOMES THROUGH ON TUESDAYAFTERNOON.FOR TONIGHT AND INTO TOMORROW,TEMPERATURES FALLING CLOSE TOTHE FREEZING MARK IN MILWAUKEE.TOMORROW, AWAY FROM LAKEMICHIGAN 58 DEGREES.NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN, 53 WITH ACHANCE FOR OF THOSE SCATTEREDSHOWERS DEVELOPING MAINLY AFTER8:00 P.M.YOU WILL SEE MORE IN TERMS OFCLOUD COVER.THE TEMPERATURE WILL BE A BITWARMER.THEN TUESDAY, 65 DEGREES INMILWAUKEE.70 FROM WATERTOWN OUT TO THEWEST.BEST CHANCE FOR SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS LATE TUESDAY A





