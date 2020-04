Omaha church hosts drive-in Palm Sunday service now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:23s - Published Omaha church hosts drive-in Palm Sunday service 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Omaha church hosts drive-in Palm Sunday service ON PALM SUNDAY ...ONE OMAHACHURCH HOSTEDITS FIRST DRIVE-INSERVICE...WHICHWAS DONE IN ANEFFORT TO KEEPEVERYONE SAFE...SYDNEY GRAY WASTHERE AND SHOWSUS HOWEVERYTHING WENT.:02:09:23-:02:17:19"TO BE ABLE TO BEWITH PEOPLE AGAIN,IN A FAMILIARSETTING OF THISCHURCH -- IT'S AJOY."AS SOCIALDISTANCING ISMOSTLY KEEPINGPEOPLE A PART,KING OF KINGSCHURCH INSOUTHWESTOMAHA...FOUND A SAFE WAYTO STILL BRINGPARISHONERSTOGETHER.INSTEAD OF FILLINGTHE PEWS, THEYTOOK IN PALMSUNDAY SERVICEFROM THEIR CARS.:01:17:06-:01:22:09"THE CHURCH IS ABUILDING BUT, THECHURCH IS ALSOUS."GREETERSDIRECTED VISITORSTO THE PARKING LOT...AND TOLD THEMWHERE THEY COULDNE IN TO HEAR E SERMON ONTHE RITHE SERVICE WASALSSTREAMED LINE FOR THOSEO WANTAY.:00:49:09-01:02:0"THIS IS WHAT GHAS DESIGNED USDO,O NOMATTER WHAT WELIEVE, ORWE'VE BEEN ORWHERE WE ARE ..DAGATHERED AND DESIGNED TO BE IN:02:29:11-:02:42:13"IT'S A VERYUNCERTAIN TIME ...THERE'S A LOT OFOF ANXIETYD SCOUGED LONLINESS ...T I'M FEELIVES THE NDEMIC HATAUGHT PEOPLE"SO I THINK COMINGOUT OF THIS WE'REGOING TO SEE ACH MORE GRATEFUL PEOPLE,A MUCH MORELOVING COMMUNITYAND ANOPPORTUNITY TOEMBRACE THETHINGS THATREALLY VALUE ANDSHOW WHO WE ARE...PEOPLE THAT JUSTSIMPLY WANT TO BELOVED AND TO LOVEOTHERS."DRIVE IN SERVICESMUST FOLLOW D-H-H-S GUIDELINES OFSTAYING IN YOURCAR WITH THEWINDOWS UP ANDNO CARPOOLING...AT KING OF KINGS-OFFERINGS SHIFTEDONLINE AND THEYSKIPPEDCOMMUNION.IT ALSO MARKEDSPACES IN THE LOTTO HELP KEEPEVERYONE AT ASAFE DISTANCEFROM EACH OTHER.THEIR TRADITIONALWORSHIP MAY OFCHANGED...BUT ONE THING ISFOR SURE...IT WON'T ALWAYS BETHIS WAY.:02:03:03-:02:07:08"THIS ISN'T GOING TOLAST FOREVER, BUTLIFE'S NOT GOING TOGO BACK TO THEWAY IT WAS."IN OMAHA SYDNEYGRAY 3 NN.KING...OF KINGS .....WILL HOST OTHERDRIVE-IN SERVICESON EASTER SUNDAY,NEXT WEEK.YOU CAN FINDDETAILS ABOUT THATON OUR WEBSITE 3NEWS NOW DOTCOM..





