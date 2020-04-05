Outlander 5x07 - Clip - Happy Birthday, Colonel Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:49s - Published 8 hours ago Outlander 5x07 - Clip - Happy Birthday, Colonel Outlander 5x07 - Clip - Happy Birthday, Colonel Jamie celebrates his 50th in this clip from Season 5, Episode 7. Watch new episodes of Outlander Sundays only on STARZ. #Outlander #STARZ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this