The SpongeBob Movie Sponge Out of Water Clip - Dolphin Rap Battle Bubbles (Matt Berry) interrupts the theme song with a rendition of his own.

Plot synopsis: Life is dandy in Bikini Bottom for SpongeBob Squarepants (Tom Kenny) and his friends Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) and Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence).

However, when the top-secret recipe for Krabby Patties is stolen, SpongeBob finds that he must join forces with perpetual adversary Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) and come ashore to battle a fiendish pirate named Burger Beard (Antonio Banderas), who has his own plans for the delicious delicacies.