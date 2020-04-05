The Man Who Came To Dinner Movie (1942) - Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan, Monty Woolley

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:12s - Published
The Man Who Came To Dinner Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Famed author Sheridan Whiteside possesses a tongue dipped in venom and a brain that can crack The New York Times crossword in four minutes.

On a lecture tour in Ohio, he slips on the ice and is confined to the home of a bourgeois couple.

He proceeds to plunge the household into chaos, ruling the place like a czar and meddling in everyone's love life.

Monty Woolley reprises his Broadway triumph as the imperious Whiteside in this delightful, lightning-paced farce.

A who's who of Hollywood talents portray a who's who of thinly veiled real-life luminaries, ranging from Gertrude Lawrence to Harpo Marx.

And Bette Davis shines in an uncharacteristic role as Whiteside's unflappable secretary.

The Man Who Came to Dinner: It's a feast of wit and sophistication.

Genre: Comedy, Romance Director: William Keighley Writers: Julius J.

Epstein, Philip G.

Epstein, George S.

Kaufman Stars: Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan, Monty Woolley

