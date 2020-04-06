Global  

Walmart, Target Implement New Social Distancing Guidelines In Lines, In Store

Grocery stores have implemented changes to deal with long lines and social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

But as the guidelines continue to change, large retailers like Target and Walmart are also beginning to implement new rules.

Kenny Choi reports.

(4-5-2020)

