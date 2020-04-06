City of Redding to close park playgrounds for safety reasons

But the city says it will be closing the playgrounds.

Karen, when will this happen?

Christina---the city says they'll close the playgrounds starting tomorrow.

And it's all for safety reasons-- city officials say park staff are not able to keep up with proper maintence--- cleaning or sanitizing the playgrounds between each use.

The city of redding still encourages people to go outdoors but wants them to -keep that six- feet of distance.

-bring their own hand sanitizer, wipes, and exercise equipment.

Annette williams,lives in redding): "it's hard to keep it clean, but it's too bad for the kids because it's going to be a long time till they can do anything.

I know a lot of them use this bike trail over here or course&maybe they can do that.

Sot(michael meier,lives in redding): "i think it's good because that means kids can't be playing with other kids and spreading the virus."

The city of redding says it people shouldn't use water fountains, tables, benches, or handrails at any of the parks to reduce exposure.

Restrooms will remain open, but will not be cleaned everyday.

The city says parks could be closed entirely -- i* people do not follow the guidelines.

