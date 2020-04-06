Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'It's Difficult But It Has To Be Done': Commemorating Palm Sunday At Home

'It's Difficult But It Has To Be Done': Commemorating Palm Sunday At Home

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
'It's Difficult But It Has To Be Done': Commemorating Palm Sunday At Home

'It's Difficult But It Has To Be Done': Commemorating Palm Sunday At Home

Worshippers are commemorating the Sunday before Easter through online services as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hannahdahlen

hannah dahlen RT @sheena_byrom: I’ll be joining @dr_bjm founder of @birth_better Monday & Wednesday evening at 8pm GMT for Instagram LIVE - taking questi… 4 seconds ago

MohsinCharoliya

Mohsin Charoliya786 RT @MuftiWahidSdy: Our focus areas were mostly the inaccessible localities that were difficult to cater to . We would like to specially tha… 4 seconds ago

MrMeowscles

Meowy Idk what this is, but it sounds difficult. https://t.co/AtQYIRzixn 4 seconds ago

NRachet24

Nurse_Rachet24 RT @da_real_Demi: @Uber @lyft I am an Emergency department nurse @nyulangone ! Many of us are struggling getting to and from work. We all t… 5 seconds ago

maritzaleeanne

Mari ✨ RT @CancerTerms: #Cancer gets attached deeply making break ups or separations more difficult for them than for any other sign 7 seconds ago

polarbear_2017

polarbear RT @willripleyCNN: Virus cases surging in Tokyo. US Embassy warns Americans in Japan to make "immediate" plans to leave or risk being stuck… 7 seconds ago

GAFLCountryGirl

⭐️Country⭐️Girl⭐️ RT @Franklin_Graham: Join me in praying for PM @BorisJohnson, the many who are ill & suffering from this vicious virus, & all the healthcar… 7 seconds ago

RubyMcrae

Mary Ellen Davis RT @MrDash109: @jengerson @AlexUsherHESA @DianeMariePosts @barryjcooke1 @RobynUrback Nobody is 'in the dark;' models at a time like this ar… 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.