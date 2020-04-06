Global  

Pink Said She And Her Family Had Coronavirus But Are Now Testing Negative

Pink announced she tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and has already recovered.

She said her family was already staying at home and continued to do so while they got better.

According to Reuters, the family took the test again and have not been confirmed negative.

The singer said the accessibility to testing was an “absolute travesty and failure of our government.” Pink said she would donate $1 million to a hospital fund and a Los Angeles fund.

_hairulnizam_

Peppermint RT @billboard: "I've had many nights where I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," P!nk said of her family's experience with COV… 11 minutes ago

