Eugene bike delivery service serves community amid pandemic

Wants to let the community know that they're still in business ...all while practicing social distancing.

Cascadian "curry-er" collective delivers anything from groceries to picking up prescriptions to even sending a loved one flowers on your behalf.

The service has been around since 20-13.

It partners with local stores and restaurants, such as... kiva grocery to meet the needs of the community...all with minimal contact.

"we're very capable and courriers are very resilient over all.we want to try to engage different community members at this point and try to offer our services and make our services more well known to the commnunity so they dont feel so isolated or alone in this time."

The group delivers primarily in eugene, but can travel to surrounding areas with notice.

Delivery is available monday through friday from 11 am to 7:30 pm and weekends from 3pm to 8pm...rain or shine.

one local restaurant owner about how his shop is getting creative with their approach to bringing in business.

"i think with the community, we're really trying to get a sense of normalcy."

For nearly 24 years...larry irwin's shop, figaro's pizza, has served the community...partner ing with schools and bringing smiles to their loyal customers.

And what he wants to make clear...is that there is a continued commitment to keeping both staff and the everyone they serve...safe.

Larry: "we dont want people to worry when they come in...because we're dealing with food.

And we're dealing with other people's food."

Bridge: irwin tells me that he wanted to try something new...so he says you will find an addition to the menu that allows for the whole family to have some fun and to lift spirits during this time.

It's a pizza kit...and as irwin says, it's one way he would like to support the community and provide something engaging to bring families together.

Larry: "so you could build it at home, for the kids.

You can teach them in the kitchen how to cook.

The instructions are really simple."

A customer can come inside*if they feel comfortable or the pizza can be brought out to their car.

"sometimes we dont have enough employees working when we have an unexpected rush and it's because we have been slower than normal, we've been down a lot."

But he says...through it all... it is his family who help him and his business remain strong.

"they just help lift me up and that's the important thing."

Reporting in veneta, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.