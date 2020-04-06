Global  

Trump Called Warnings Of Coronavirus 'Alarmist'

In January, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned President Donald Trump.

According to Business Insider, Trump dismissed Azar’s warnings about COVID-19 as “alarmist.” While the virus was spreading quickly in China, Trump was focused on his impeachment trial.

Azar asked a confidante for advice on how to get the president to focus on the issue.

Trump told reporters the U.S. had the coronavirus “totally under control” during the beginning of the outbreak.

