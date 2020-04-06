Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump leads well wishes as Johnson goes to hospital

Trump leads well wishes as Johnson goes to hospital

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Trump leads well wishes as Johnson goes to hospital

Trump leads well wishes as Johnson goes to hospital

US President Donald Trump echoes messages of support from British MPs to Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was taken to hospital as he continues to suffer coronavirus symptoms. "He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentlemen and a great leader," Mr Trump said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rjber15

RJ Brassfield RT @PhotoBinh: 'All Americans are praying for him': Donald Trump leads global well wishes for 'good friend and strong man' Boris Johnson as… 36 minutes ago

PhotoBinh

NGUYEN Thanh-Binh 'All Americans are praying for him': Donald Trump leads global well wishes for 'good friend and strong man' Boris J… https://t.co/oOi1Nm4bnB 43 minutes ago

ObozoLies

ObozoLies 'All Americans are praying for him': Donald Trump leads global well wishes for 'good friend and strong man' Boris J… https://t.co/fLpLGWiaeE 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.