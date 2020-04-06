Global  

Family making and donating masks

Family making and donating masks
CDC advises everyone wear masks in public.
Tweets about this

Atomic_Blonde__

Darling Digital Soldier Family making and donating masks https://t.co/zFX5Cz97YC via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

MissWinchestr

native fruit is 🍑 RT @TruffledPastry: So Twitter world! I need to make an appreciation post! My family has been working there butts off making, donating, a… 1 hour ago

TruffledPastry

TruffledPastryChef 🧁 So Twitter world! I need to make an appreciation post! My family has been working there butts off making, donatin… https://t.co/6Be7si2vzi 2 hours ago

WitchyAlisha

Alisha Parr, Twinkie, and Cupcake @Kevin_Ashton @RomancingNope There are people making masks and hospital gowns and PPE hoods in their homes and dona… https://t.co/xCuyvnbDU6 3 hours ago

LarryDaniels4u

Keto Larry @GovWhitmer My wife's family is donating a substantial amount of sewing materials to two local groups making medica… https://t.co/SSeRe4qBwL 7 hours ago

Postergirlteri

Postergirl @NYGovCuomo I started making face masks for family and friends and donating the rest to my nephew who is a doctor at a hospital in Chicago 8 hours ago

Tattoos4ACause

Cheri Padulese @JennFredFOX29 Happy Sunday! My daughter is making masks for people. She is donating them to those in need and ra… https://t.co/w4dVjvUdWp 9 hours ago

ThatOtherMaegan

Maegan @pulte I’m okay! Currently making masks for family and friends then donating the rest to health care workers! 10 hours ago

