Britain's Health Secretary Explains Country Has Sufficient Medical Equipment To Combat COVID-19

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Britain has enough critical care capacity to treat patients with COVID-19.

He also said they have more than half of the 18,000 ventilators estiamted to be needed for the peak of the pandemic.

Hancock specified over 2,336 critical care beds ready for use and over 9,000 ventilators.

According to Reuters, he said a “national effort to ramp up capacity” has made them more prepared.

The health secretary said British manufacturers are working to develop new ventilators.