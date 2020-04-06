Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Britain's Health Secretary Explains Country Has Sufficient Medical Equipment To Combat COVID-19

Britain's Health Secretary Explains Country Has Sufficient Medical Equipment To Combat COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Britain's Health Secretary Explains Country Has Sufficient Medical Equipment To Combat COVID-19

Britain's Health Secretary Explains Country Has Sufficient Medical Equipment To Combat COVID-19

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Britain has enough critical care capacity to treat patients with COVID-19.

He also said they have more than half of the 18,000 ventilators estiamted to be needed for the peak of the pandemic.

Hancock specified over 2,336 critical care beds ready for use and over 9,000 ventilators.

According to Reuters, he said a “national effort to ramp up capacity” has made them more prepared.

The health secretary said British manufacturers are working to develop new ventilators.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.