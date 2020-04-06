Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All Americans are praying for Johnson, says Trump

All Americans are praying for Johnson, says Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
All Americans are praying for Johnson, says Trump

All Americans are praying for Johnson, says Trump

US President Donald Trump says "all Americans are praying" for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been taken to hospital for tests.

"He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentlemen and a great leader," Mr Trump said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CalBrownBear

Carranza, Daniel (old guy & rescue Pibble, Athena) RT @idgeet: Trump says all Americans are praying for Boris Johnson. I'm not praying for Boris Johnson, are you? 4 minutes ago

KellerZoe

Zoe Keller RT @BethRigby: President Trump on Johnson. Says Americans are praying for British PM “I'm sure he'll be fine. He's a strong leader, a s… 2 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: 'Get well soon': Politicians from all sides wish Johnson well after PM taken to hospital: Donald Trump sa… https://t.co/DNAmhoYMPP 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.