Trump Suggesting Two Possible Coronavirus Medications Can Put Others At Risk

President Donald Trump thinks two drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, could treat COVID-19.

Yet making these claims before there’s enough evidence can put these medications at risk of shortages.

People with chronic illnesses like malaria, arthritis and lupus use these drugs to treat their conditions.

According to Business Insider, Trump said Americans have “nothing to lose” by taking these drugs.

Trump said: "I want them to try it and it may work and it may not work.”