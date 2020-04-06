Global  

Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Bronx Zoo announced on Sunday that a Malayan tiger has tested positive for coronavirus, and that other big cats are showing symptoms. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports

