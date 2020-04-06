300K Americans Test Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 days ago 300K Americans Test Positive For COVID-19 President Trump says his goal remains to get people back to work as soon as possible, reports Nikole Killion (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 5, 2020 0

