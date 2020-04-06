Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart

Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart

Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart

Officials said Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is facing a charge of terroristic threat after she reportedly claimed to be positive for COVID-19 and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KaylynCollier1

Kaylyn RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING: Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart: https://t.co/ylvRF… 5 minutes ago

auggie_dawgy

August Rivera Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart – CBS Dallas / For… https://t.co/F3vb0F5MPL 1 hour ago

Nancy_Bellicec

NancyBellicec Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart – CBS Dallas / For… https://t.co/poRoLdqhzO 1 hour ago

TexasAmerica

TexasAmerica Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart https://t.co/gOQl6hl9fR 2 hours ago

t3xfactor

tex factor Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart – CBS Dallas / For… https://t.co/ovHbgD6lVL 2 hours ago

daddyrabbittt1

daddyrabbittt Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart https://t.co/Id5bHkULrW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.