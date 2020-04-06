Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart Officials said Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is facing a charge of terroristic threat after she reportedly claimed to be positive for COVID-19 and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kaylyn RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING: Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart: https://t.co/ylvRF… 5 minutes ago August Rivera Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart – CBS Dallas / For… https://t.co/F3vb0F5MPL 1 hour ago NancyBellicec Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart – CBS Dallas / For… https://t.co/poRoLdqhzO 1 hour ago TexasAmerica Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart https://t.co/gOQl6hl9fR 2 hours ago tex factor Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart – CBS Dallas / For… https://t.co/ovHbgD6lVL 2 hours ago daddyrabbittt Carrollton Police Searching For Teen Girl Claiming To Have Coronavirus & Spreading It At Walmart https://t.co/Id5bHkULrW 2 hours ago