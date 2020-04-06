Global  

Making Bracelets And Making A Difference

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Ridgewood, N.J.

Teenagers are turning their hobby of making bracelets into a movement to raise money to purchase medical supplies for healthcare workers on the front lines battling coronavirus at Valley Hospital.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports

