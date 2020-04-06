We See You KSHB: Social distancing celebration for 94th birthday Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 weeks ago We See You KSHB: Social distancing celebration for 94th birthday A fire truck led a parade of friends and family, all honking and waving, to wish a 94-year-old Leawood grandmother a happy birthday. 0

