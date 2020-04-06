Global  

Hundreds attend Toronto park defying COVID-19 social distancing

Hundreds attend Toronto park defying COVID-19 social distancing

Hundreds attend Toronto park defying COVID-19 social distancing

Hundreds of Toronto residents defied social distancing by taking a walk on a park's boardwalk as the weather saw an upturn.

Filmed near High Park on April 5, hundreds of locals are seen taking a stroll with many not at least two metres apart.

Toronto Police have the power to issue $1,000 fines for people ignoring COVID-19 guidelines.

