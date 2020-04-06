Coronavirus - Volkswagen uses 3D printing to produce face shields

In response to the corona crisis, the Volkswagen Group has started to produce face shield holders by 3D printing.

This is part of a joint transnational initiative with Airbus and the 3D printing network “Mobility goes Additive”, which includes about 250 companies.

The products developed by Airbus will be used in Spain and will be flown from Hamburg to Madrid by Airbus, next week.

This cross-industrial initiative was launched in response to requests from the Spanish authorities, which will also distribute the products in the country.

The aim is to make as many holders as possible by then.

In addition, there are a number of other initiatives by Volkswagen Group brands to produce medical supplies.