Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus - Volkswagen uses 3D printing to produce face shields

Coronavirus - Volkswagen uses 3D printing to produce face shields

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Coronavirus - Volkswagen uses 3D printing to produce face shields

Coronavirus - Volkswagen uses 3D printing to produce face shields

In response to the corona crisis, the Volkswagen Group has started to produce face shield holders by 3D printing.

This is part of a joint transnational initiative with Airbus and the 3D printing network “Mobility goes Additive”, which includes about 250 companies.

The products developed by Airbus will be used in Spain and will be flown from Hamburg to Madrid by Airbus, next week.

This cross-industrial initiative was launched in response to requests from the Spanish authorities, which will also distribute the products in the country.

The aim is to make as many holders as possible by then.

In addition, there are a number of other initiatives by Volkswagen Group brands to produce medical supplies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.