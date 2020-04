India battles Covid-19: Cases surge past 4000, more than 100 dead | Oneindia

AS INDIA ENTERS DAY 13th OF THE LOCKDOWN IN THE BATTLE AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE NUMBER OF CASES ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE CROSSED THE 4000 MARK WITH MORE THAN 100 DEAD DUE TO COVID-19.

THE NUMBER OF INFECTIONS ROSE TO 4,067 WHILE THE DEATH TOLL STOOD AT 109.

THE COUNTRY HAS SEEN THE SHARPEST SPIKE WITH 693 NEW CASES REPORTED IN 24 HOURS.

THIS IS FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DAY THAT INDIA HAS REGISTERED AN INCREASE OF 500-PLUS CASES.

OVER 1,000 OF INDIA'S TOTAL CASES, OR NEARLY 30 PER CENT OF THE TOTAL CASES, ARE CONNECTED TO THE EVENT ORGANISED BY THE ISLAMIC SECT TABLIGHI JAMAAT IN DELHI'S NIZAMUDDIN AREA LAST MONTH.