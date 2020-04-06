Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:26s - Published 1 hour ago Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 卂ʀʀυ ❤️ RT @SalmansDesire: (Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’) It does not apply here in this situation. We are terrified and bravely, we admit that. Pleas… 6 minutes ago Ven Pandey Bhardwaj RT @TelanganaToday: Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/FNbB8Ti05v 46 minutes ago Telangana Today Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/FNbB8Ti05v 56 minutes ago Sacnilk Entertainment Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/hnzLHRCYc5 1 hour ago IndiLeak Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/RF0KEA3CIg https://t.co/PKHZFVJFiB 2 hours ago andhravilas Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/n1o0GtpgEp 2 hours ago dhiman_saab RT @TheQuint: In a video released on social media, @BeingSalmanKhan said, "Please don’t be brave in this situation. We are terrified and br… 5 hours ago The Quint In a video released on social media, @BeingSalmanKhan said, "Please don’t be brave in this situation. We are terrif… https://t.co/jMpa3HDG42 5 hours ago