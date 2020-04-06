Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home

Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home
Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

arhan_says

卂ʀʀυ ❤️ RT @SalmansDesire: (Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’) It does not apply here in this situation. We are terrified and bravely, we admit that. Pleas… 6 minutes ago

VPBJ7

Ven Pandey Bhardwaj RT @TelanganaToday: Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/FNbB8Ti05v 46 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/FNbB8Ti05v 56 minutes ago

SacnilkEntmt

Sacnilk Entertainment Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/hnzLHRCYc5 1 hour ago

IndiLeak

IndiLeak Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/RF0KEA3CIg https://t.co/PKHZFVJFiB 2 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Salman Khan bravely says he is scared, urges fans to stay at home https://t.co/n1o0GtpgEp 2 hours ago

vdhiman_89

dhiman_saab RT @TheQuint: In a video released on social media, @BeingSalmanKhan said, "Please don’t be brave in this situation. We are terrified and br… 5 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint In a video released on social media, @BeingSalmanKhan said, "Please don’t be brave in this situation. We are terrif… https://t.co/jMpa3HDG42 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.