Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply

Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply

Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply

Stocks jumped on Monday as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases, while oil prices skidded after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply

Equity investors took solace on Monday (April 6) as the death toll from Covid-19 slowed across major European nations including France and Italy.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index was up nearly 3 percent in early deals.

Italian and French bourses jumped 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

With business activity in the region grinding to a halt, companies have been forced to suspend dividends.

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce is one of the latest.

It scrapped its final dividend on Monday, but its shares jumped over 10% after it said it had secured an additional $1.8 billion in reserves to weather a prolonged downturn.

London's FTSE 100 was up nearly 3 percent in morning trade, but was underperforming its European peers on news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei added over 4%, while South Korea's KOSPI and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both jumped higher.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.

There were worries that the number of new cases jumped in China on Sunday (April 5) while the number of asymptomatic cases surged too as Beijing struggles to extinguish the outbreak.

In commodity markets, Brent crude fell after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed their meeting, even as the virus pandemic pummels demand.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

iNews24

iNews24 Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply [RTR https://t.co/yoMCubo9gL] 46 seconds ago

globeinvestor

Globe Investor Premarket: Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply https://t.co/UW5uhYGRas 5 minutes ago

ahoonesian

Mishel Ahoonesian Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/CTLUKRC9M4 6 minutes ago

globebusiness

Report on Business Premarket: Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply https://t.co/V4EnAVYDfR https://t.co/zQNorsSCJ2 7 minutes ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Premarket: Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply https://t.co/xYM9c1AGSe @GlobeInvestor https://t.co/9UF3nREvgh 7 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply https://t.co/K2DhQWHOVe 9 minutes ago

douhi_sofiane

Douhi Sofiane RT @Reuters: Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes https://t.co/aiqsau7uqq https://t.co/A0YLqVWNez 28 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes, but oil slips on oversupply https://t.co/jucK6qjWXO 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.