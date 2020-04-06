Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab depart Downing Street

Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab depart Downing Street

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab depart Downing Street

Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab depart Downing Street

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have left 10 Downing Street following a meeting on Covid-19.

As First Secretary of State, Dominic Raab is understood to have led this morning's Cabinet meeting while Boris Johnson remains in hospital for further tests because of his persistent symptoms. Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

levaly2

Lynne Evans RT @expressionessd1: Is it just me wondering why Matt Hancock is doing the briefings and not Dominic Raab, as he is deputy who is meant to… 37 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Matt Hancock and Dominic Raab arrive at Downing Street: https://t.co/X7vyU2rKoX #DominicRaab #DowningStreet 51 minutes ago

borikiss

Bori Kiss You may think you had a rough night but I dreamt I was still working as a journalist and had to join Matt Hancock a… https://t.co/kH5kuXFB5O 1 hour ago

Stegsythedog

Nigel RT @AndyDekka: Which MPs voted against giving nurses "fair" pay? Boris Johnson ✔ Dominic Raab ✔ Matt Hancock ✔ Michael Gove ✔ Jacob Rees-M… 2 hours ago

applewis

Lew Boris Johnson Matt Hancock Dominic Raab Michael Gove Jeremy Hunt https://t.co/6GmU9RegTW 2 hours ago

AndyDekka

Andy Which MPs voted against giving nurses "fair" pay? Boris Johnson ✔ Dominic Raab ✔ Matt Hancock ✔ Michael Gove ✔ Jac… https://t.co/76874cIrWr 3 hours ago

mannaznieba

basia lautman RT @ShippersUnbound: Ladbrokes: Next Prime Minister 5/2 Keir Starmer 4/1 Rishi Sunak 20/1 Dominic Raab 33/1 James Cleverly 33/1 Matt Ha… 4 hours ago

SaveOurNHS__

Save our NHS #StayHome RT @paul__johnson: BBC R4 9am headline: ‘Boris Johnson has promised to ramp up testing for Coronavirus’ -He also promised it on March 12.… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.