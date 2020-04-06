Indian police don coronavirus-themed helmets

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to stem the spread of the disease, as police across the country use different ways to enforce the lockdown.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising each day, Probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surat, Yuvraj Sinh Gohil came up with the idea of using coronavirus-themed equipment.

Gohil and his team have been going door-to-door to educate people, while also telling commuters to not step out of the homes to prevent spread of the disease.