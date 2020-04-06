Robert Downey Jr. celebrated frontline workers on 55th birthday Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published now Robert Downey Jr. celebrated frontline workers on 55th birthday Robert Downey Jr. marked his 55th birthday by heaping praise on the frontline workers amidst the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Robert Downey Jr. celebrated frontline workers on 55th birthday #RobertDowneyJr #CelebrityNews #Marvel #Avengers… https://t.co/r0cBKH7bGu 11 minutes ago Yahoo Singapore On Saturday, the Iron Man star celebrated his 55th birthday and paid tribute to healthcare workers and frontline re… https://t.co/wuiDxonfjT 7 hours ago