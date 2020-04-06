Global  

Debenhams: Administration looms for department store

Department store Debenhams is on the brink of administration for the second time in a year, the company has confirmed.

With 142 stores closed and the majority of the 22,000 staff on furlough, the current owners want to push the business into administration then buy it back debt-free.

