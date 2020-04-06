A tiger has tested positive for COVID-19, what could this mean? | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:17s - Published
A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19.

4-yr-old Nadia was tested after she and her sister and few other big cats in the enclosure developed dry coughs and reported a loss of appetite.

What implications does this have?

We talk about that.

