Pope opens Holy Week amid lockdown

Palm Sunday usually attracts tens of thousands of people to an adorned St.

Peter's Square.

But this year, Pope Francis marked the start of Holy Week in an empty Basilica, urging people not to be concerned by what they lack - but by how they can ease the suffering of others.

A poignant message amid the global crisis.

The service kicks off events leading to Easter - and would usually be marked by a long procession of cardinals, priests and faithful carrying palm fronds.

But this time, the pomp and ceremony was distinctly lacking.

It was held from a secondary altar behind the pontiff’s usual spot - attended by just some two dozen people, including few aides, nuns and a scaled-down choir, who were all practicing social distancing.

The symbolic procession was only meters long - and a few potted olive trees were brought in.

The Mass was broadcast on television and on the internet to millions.

And churches around the world have similar virtual services planned this week due to restrictions on gatherings.

Holy Week marks the period when Christians commemorate events surrounding the key principles of their faith - that Jesus was betrayed, crucified and rose from the dead.

The Vatican has been in its own lockdown, mostly mirroring the of the rest of Italy, where more than 15,500 people have died.