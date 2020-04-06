Global  

'Americans praying for Boris Johnson': Donald Trump amid UK PM's hospitalization

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:45s
‘Americans praying for Boris Johnson’: Donald Trump amid UK PM’s hospitalization

‘Americans praying for Boris Johnson’: Donald Trump amid UK PM’s hospitalization

US President Donald Trump sent well wishes to British PM Boris Johnson who has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trump said, “Before I begin, I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus.

All Americans are praying for him.

He's a friend of mine, is a great gentleman and a great leader.

And he's as you know, he was brought to the hospital today.

But I'm hopeful and sure that he's going to be fine.

He's strong man, a strong person.”

